Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Update

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 203.8% from the December 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Galp Energia, SGPS Stock Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:GLPEY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Get Galp Energia SGPS alerts:

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 27.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.