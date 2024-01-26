Games for a Living (GFAL) Trading 9.7% Higher Over Last Week

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last week, Games for a Living has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Games for a Living has a market cap of $54.08 million and $667,043.56 worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Games for a Living token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000862 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Games for a Living Profile
Games for a Living was first traded on March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,574,810,640 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com. The official message board for Games for a Living is medium.com/@gfal.
Games for a Living Token Trading
