GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.
GATX Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. 14,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,271. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.
Insider Buying and Selling at GATX
In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.
GATX Company Profile
GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.
