GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.32 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

GATX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.74. 14,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,271. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01.

Get GATX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GATX shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GATX

In related news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total transaction of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at $758,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GATX

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GATX during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.