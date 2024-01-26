GATX (NYSE:GATX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $368.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.32 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.37%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. GATX updated its FY24 guidance to $7.30-7.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 7.300-7.700 EPS.

Shares of GATX traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,679. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. GATX has a twelve month low of $97.21 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.18 and a 200-day moving average of $115.72.

In other GATX news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of GATX by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of GATX by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GATX. StockNews.com began coverage on GATX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GATX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

