GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $5.94

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.94, but opened at $5.76. GDS shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 239,851 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GDS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Get GDS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GDS

GDS Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in GDS by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of GDS by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 407,742 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in GDS by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,853,000 after buying an additional 707,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its stake in GDS by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,958,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.