Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $591.77

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.77 and traded as low as $572.00. Geberit shares last traded at $572.00, with a volume of 31 shares trading hands.

Geberit Stock Down 8.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $592.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $540.40.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

