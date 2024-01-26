Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) Shares Down 2%

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) dropped 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.88. Approximately 14,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 46,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Genfit in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Genfit Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of Genfit

The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Genfit by 32.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,005.2% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 296,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 269,775 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 561.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 149,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 1,992.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genfit by 181.8% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 22,786 shares during the period. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genfit

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2 trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); and VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia.

Further Reading

