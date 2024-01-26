Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $31.84, but opened at $33.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Gentex shares last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 808,375 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

Gentex Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 50,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Gentex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 460,489 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,040,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Gentex by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after buying an additional 196,718 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $575.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

