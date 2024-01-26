Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $38.69, but opened at $40.58. Glacier Bancorp shares last traded at $40.28, with a volume of 193,269 shares trading hands.

The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 58.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GBCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glacier Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBCI. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 1,498.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Trading Up 3.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 0.81.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

