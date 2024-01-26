Global Brokerage (OTCMKTS:GLBR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Global Brokerage, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLBR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Global Brokerage shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 170 shares trading hands.
Global Brokerage Trading Up 50.0 %
Global Brokerage Company Profile
Global Brokerage, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online foreign exchange (FX) trading, contracts for difference trading, spread betting, and related services to retail and institutional customers worldwide. Its proprietary trading platform presents its FX customers with the price quotations on various currency pairs from a range of global banks, financial institutions, and market makers.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global Brokerage
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- ASML reaches inflection point with 100% upside in sight
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- Lockheed Martin and RTX Corporation: One to buy, one to let fly?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Can Palantir overcome doubts amid triple-digit earnings growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.