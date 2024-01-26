Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Global Helium stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 46,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,202. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

