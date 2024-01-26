Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Up 900.0% in January

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Global Helium Price Performance
Shares of Global Helium stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 46,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,202. Global Helium has a twelve month low of $0.07 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.13.
Global Helium Company Profile
