Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GROY. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Gold Royalty from $8.75 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.35 on Friday. Gold Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.71 million, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 367.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Gold Royalty will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gold Royalty

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth $4,922,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the third quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Royalty during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Gold Royalty in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Royalty Company Profile

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

