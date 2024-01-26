Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.53

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.53 and last traded at $96.53, with a volume of 39483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.34.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,168,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,894,000 after purchasing an additional 825,290 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after purchasing an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 428,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,352,000.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

