Gorman-Rupp (GRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the first quarter worth $77,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 63.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 15.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRC

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.