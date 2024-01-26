Gorman-Rupp (GRC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.56 million. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Shares of Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $33.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.36 million, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. Gorman-Rupp has a 52 week low of $22.92 and a 52 week high of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
