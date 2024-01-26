Greenbriar Sustainable Living (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Free Report) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 7,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Stock Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects in North America. It focuses on developing solar and wind projects. The company was formerly known as Greenbriar Capital Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbriar Sustainable Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbriar Sustainable Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.