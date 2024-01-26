Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.69, but opened at $74.98. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 8,879 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMAB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 62.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5,860.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $228.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

