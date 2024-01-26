Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $94.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.69, but opened at $74.98. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte shares last traded at $72.41, with a volume of 8,879 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.
The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 60.36% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $228.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.
