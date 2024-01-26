Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Shares Gap Up to $154.65

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $154.65, but opened at $158.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico shares last traded at $156.91, with a volume of 13,068 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $424.73 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 49.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $2.1589 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $2.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 75.10%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

