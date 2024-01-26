Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance
Shares of BMBOY stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $16.86. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.
About Grupo Bimbo
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Bimbo
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Snowflake breaks resistance hinting at momentum shift
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What makes Textron a must-own aerospace stock for 2024?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Is Nike consolidating before a fresh rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.