Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Grupo Bimbo Stock Performance

Shares of BMBOY stock traded down $1.51 on Friday, hitting $16.86. 320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $22.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $19.53.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

About Grupo Bimbo

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.