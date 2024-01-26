Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.62.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Guardant Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.99. Guardant Health has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $41.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 80.69% and a negative return on equity of 322.25%. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 5,800 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $152,946.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,268.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Guardant Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 137.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

