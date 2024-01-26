Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.81

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.81 and traded as high as $4.69. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.69, with a volume of 10,683 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Up 4.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth $43,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication by 122.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

