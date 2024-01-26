Hainan Meilan International Airport (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Shares Down 2.3%

Shares of Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF – Get Free Report) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74. 7,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 341% from the average session volume of 1,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Profile

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling services, and passenger services.

