Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $126.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 283,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 182,846 shares.The stock last traded at $117.21 and had previously closed at $116.88.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,414,000 after purchasing an additional 498,381 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,185,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,076,000 after purchasing an additional 29,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,101,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,025,000 after purchasing an additional 209,371 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,238,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,032,000 after purchasing an additional 81,563 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,188,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,937,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.36%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

