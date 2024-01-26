Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Insider Sells $464,757.55 in Stock

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 9,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $464,757.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HWC opened at $46.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney Co. has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $308.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 39.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 136.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

