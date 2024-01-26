Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $18.50. The stock had previously closed at $18.49, but opened at $17.93. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Hanmi Financial shares last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 66,935 shares changing hands.
HAFC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.31. The stock has a market cap of $523.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.00.
Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
