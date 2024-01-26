Hannover Rück (OTC:HVRRF) Shares Up 0.2%

Hannover Rück SE (OTC:HVRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $240.72 and last traded at $240.72. 95 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $240.26.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a 200-day moving average of $223.32.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.