Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th.

Hanover Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HNVR traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 44,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of -0.07. Hanover Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $20.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Get Hanover Bancorp alerts:

Hanover Bancorp (NASDAQ:HNVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Hanover Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 10.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Hanover Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanover Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Hanover Bancorp by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 404,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 54,857 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanover Bancorp by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Hanover Bancorp by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNVR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hanover Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Hanover Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hanover Bancorp

Hanover Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hanover Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, provides personal and business lending and deposit services to businesses, municipalities, and individuals in the New York metro area. The company offers checking, credit cards, debit cards, money market, savings, government and municipal banking, and professional services, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.