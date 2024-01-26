Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 18 on April 11th

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:HSP opened at GBX 474.25 ($6.03) on Friday. Hargreaves Services has a 12-month low of GBX 378 ($4.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 490 ($6.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £155.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 548.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 429.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 437.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.08.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Gordon Frank Colenso Banham sold 113,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13), for a total value of £11,308.50 ($14,369.12). 13.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

