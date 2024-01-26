Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM) Trading 0.2% Higher

Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HCOM – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.39 and last traded at $14.39. Approximately 24 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.33.
Institutional Trading of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 253,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 131,223 shares during the last quarter.
About Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF
The Hartford Schroders Commodity Strategy ETF (HCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund is an actively managed fund that utilizes a subsidiary to provide exposure to a broad range of commodity-related derivative instruments. The objective of the fund is long-term total return.
