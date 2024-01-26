Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $13.21 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.21.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HAYW. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hayward by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Hayward by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Hayward by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $15.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

