Head-To-Head Review: CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) vs. Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF)

Primary Health Properties (OTCMKTS:PHPRF – Get Free Report) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Primary Health Properties and CareTrust REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 13.02 -$7.51 million $0.42 51.05

Primary Health Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CareTrust REIT.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primary Health Properties N/A N/A N/A CareTrust REIT 19.93% 4.63% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Primary Health Properties and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Primary Health Properties and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primary Health Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 CareTrust REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83

CareTrust REIT has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.61%. Given CareTrust REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CareTrust REIT is more favorable than Primary Health Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats Primary Health Properties on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieve this by investing in healthcare real estate let on long-term leases, backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies. The Group's portfolio comprises over 480 primary healthcare facilities, both completed and committed, the majority of which are GP surgeries, with other properties let to NHS organisations, pharmacies and dentists.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

