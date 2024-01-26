Head to Head Survey: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) vs. First Advantage (NYSE:FA)

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) and First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Etsy has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Advantage has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etsy $2.57 billion 3.25 -$694.29 million $2.39 29.10 First Advantage $810.02 million 2.96 $64.60 million $0.28 58.93

This table compares Etsy and First Advantage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Advantage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Etsy. Etsy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Advantage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Etsy and First Advantage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etsy 2 11 13 0 2.42 First Advantage 0 2 1 0 2.33

Etsy currently has a consensus target price of $92.85, suggesting a potential upside of 33.48%. First Advantage has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.03%. Given Etsy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than First Advantage.

Profitability

This table compares Etsy and First Advantage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etsy 12.30% -71.32% 15.27% First Advantage 5.51% 13.55% 7.93%

Summary

Etsy beats First Advantage on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels. Further, the company provides various seller tools, including Shop Manager dashboard, a centralized hub for Etsy sellers includes ability to manage inventory, check order status, receive notifications about repeat customers, add photos, listing videos, and purchase and print shipping labels. Additionally, it offers educational resources comprising blog posts, video tutorials, Etsy Seller Handbook, Etsy.com online forums, and insights; Etsy Teams, a platform to build personal relationships with other Etsy sellers; and a Star Seller program. As of December 31, 2022, it connected a total of 7.5 million active sellers to 95.1 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as Indieco, Inc changed its name to Etsy, Inc. in June 2006. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

