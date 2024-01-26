Head to Head Survey: Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF) versus East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Westpac Banking (OTCMKTS:WEBNF – Get Free Report) and East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.9% of Westpac Banking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.1% of East West Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Westpac Banking and East West Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A C$2.39 6.32 East West Bancorp $3.99 billion 2.65 $1.13 billion $8.18 9.16

Analyst Recommendations

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Westpac Banking. Westpac Banking is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than East West Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Westpac Banking and East West Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westpac Banking 1 2 0 0 1.67 East West Bancorp 0 1 9 0 2.90

East West Bancorp has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.40%. Given East West Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe East West Bancorp is more favorable than Westpac Banking.

Profitability

This table compares Westpac Banking and East West Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westpac Banking N/A N/A N/A East West Bancorp 29.11% 18.83% 1.79%

Dividends

Westpac Banking pays an annual dividend of C$1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.8%. East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Westpac Banking pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. East West Bancorp pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Westpac Banking on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer, Business, Consumer and Business Banking, Westpac Institutional Bank, Specialist Businesses, and Westpac New Zealand segments. It offers savings, term deposit, business transaction, not-for-profit transaction, foreign currency, farm management deposit, project and retention trust, and statutory trust accounts; home, personal, business, and commercial loans; car and equipment finance; business overdrafts and bank guarantees; debit and credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment products; and home, car, travel, life, caravan and trailer, credit card and loan repayment, boat, and business insurance products. In addition, the company provides corporate and institutional, transaction banking, financial market, corporate and structured finance, trade and supply chain financing, and industry specific banking and treasury services, as well as online banking services. It serves individuals; small, and medium enterprises; commercial and agribusiness; and private wealth clients; and corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was formerly known as Bank of New South Wales and changed its name to Westpac Banking Corporation in October 1982. Westpac Banking Corporation was founded in 1817 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

