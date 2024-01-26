Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Gap Up to $9.94

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.90. Health Catalyst shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 146,872 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Health Catalyst from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Health Catalyst from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.46.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $589.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $73.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.73 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after acquiring an additional 78,823 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,735,000 after acquiring an additional 22,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 428,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

