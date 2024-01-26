Heartland Financial USA, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Heartland Financial USA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Heartland Financial USA has a dividend payout ratio of 25.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.49. 24,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,639. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.06. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLF

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.