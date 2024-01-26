Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.61 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $7.61 for the year. The consensus estimate for Helen of Troy’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HELE. UBS Group boosted their price target on Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

HELE stock opened at $121.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $81.14 and a 12-month high of $143.68.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

