Heritage Financial Co. (HFWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 7th

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Heritage Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

HFWA stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 105,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,251. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.22. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $715.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HFWA. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 829.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

