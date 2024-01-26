Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Heritage Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Heritage Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heritage Financial to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

Get Heritage Financial alerts:

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Heritage Financial stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 105,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,251. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $715.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HFWA shares. StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Report on Heritage Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after acquiring an additional 254,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,237,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,084,000 after acquiring an additional 113,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after acquiring an additional 45,332 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,918,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,021,000 after acquiring an additional 211,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,822,000 after acquiring an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.