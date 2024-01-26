Hexcel Co. (HXL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on February 16th

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hexcel has raised its dividend payment by an average of 43.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hexcel has a payout ratio of 15.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hexcel to earn $3.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Hexcel Stock Down 8.4 %

HXL stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. Hexcel has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.92, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 5.91%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hexcel by 45.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

HXL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Hexcel in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

