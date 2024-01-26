High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.69

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.69 and traded as high as C$11.93. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$11.59, with a volume of 7,430 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the stock a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

High Liner Foods Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$386.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.69.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.09). High Liner Foods had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of C$348.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$356.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that High Liner Foods Inc will post 1.6757925 earnings per share for the current year.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.25%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

