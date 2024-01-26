Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $817.00

Shares of Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 817 ($10.38) and last traded at GBX 809.44 ($10.29), with a volume of 5903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 811 ($10.30).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Hilton Food Group Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Hilton Food Group
In other news, insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of Hilton Food Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.28), for a total value of £401,500 ($510,165.18). In related news, insider Robert Watson sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($9.28), for a total value of £401,500 ($510,165.18). Also, insider Patricia Dimond purchased 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 667 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of £39,773.21 ($50,537.75). Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.
About Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. It offers beef, pork, lamb, poultry, seafood, and vegan and vegetarian food, such as steak, roast, diced, mince, meatloaf, sausages, burgers, meatballs ribs, chops, bacon, gammon, schnitzel, pulled belly, rib rack, smoked loin, shanks, carcass, chicken kabab, chicken drumsticks, chicken tight, chicken wings, half chicken, duck leg, duck half, coated, salmon, white fish, shellfish, fish cakes, smoked salmon, strips, nuggets, pulled, and balls.
