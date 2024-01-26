Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT) Short Interest Up 1,387.5% in January

Hitek Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HKIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 1,387.5% from the December 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hitek Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hitek Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hitek Global in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hitek Global by 4,233.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hitek Global in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hitek Global in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hitek Global Stock Performance

Shares of HKIT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,423. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. Hitek Global has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

About Hitek Global

Hitek Global Inc provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions to small and medium businesses in various industry sectors in China. It offers anti-counterfeiting tax control system (ACTCS) tax devices, including golden tax disk and printers, ACTCS services, and IT services; and sells software and hardware to large businesses, such as laptops, printers, desktop computers, and related accessories, as well as Internet servers, cameras, and monitors.

