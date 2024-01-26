HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$4.21 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 7,623 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Canada cut HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HLS Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$12.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

HLS Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$131.17 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.09.

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$21.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.97 million. HLS Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.49% and a negative net margin of 45.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HLS Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HLS Therapeutics news, insider Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.30 per share, with a total value of C$86,000.00. Insiders have bought 26,000 shares of company stock worth $101,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic for management of symptoms of treatment-resistant schizophrenia; Vascepa, an icosapent ethyl capsules for cardiovascular disease; and PERSERIS, an injectable risperidone product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

