HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of HNI worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in HNI by 1,015.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of HNI by 89.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of HNI by 459.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

HNI Stock Performance

Shares of HNI traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.17. 42,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,066. HNI Co. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.56.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $1,076,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,384.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marshall H. Bridges sold 4,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $189,612.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,350.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,632 shares of company stock worth $2,972,345. 4.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

