Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.74).

Shares of LON:HOC opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 99.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 90.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £492.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,916.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Hochschild Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 60.50 ($0.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 118 ($1.50).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

