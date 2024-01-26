Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 140 ($1.78) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.84) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hochschild Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 137 ($1.74).
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
