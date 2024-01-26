Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.84) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137 ($1.74).
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
