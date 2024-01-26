Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 145 ($1.84) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 51.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.65) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.65) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 137 ($1.74).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

HOC stock opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.22) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £492.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1,916.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.18. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 60.50 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 118 ($1.50). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 90.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.