Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Shares Up 3.4%

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. 116,431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 106,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Houston American Energy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.55% of Houston American Energy worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its principal properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the South American country of Colombia, and the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region.

