Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northcoast Research began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.44. 1,196,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,390. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.83. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

