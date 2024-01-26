H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 109.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRB opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. H&R Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on HRB. Barrington Research lifted their price target on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

