Humana (NYSE:HUM) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $350.00 and last traded at $361.76, with a volume of 2850804 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $402.40.

The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Humana from $595.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $578.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.58.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

