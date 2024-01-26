Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.87 EPS

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Humana Trading Down 11.6 %

Shares of HUM opened at $355.76 on Friday. Humana has a 1-year low of $342.69 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.58.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $578.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the first quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Humana by 33.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Humana by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

